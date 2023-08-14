By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for child endangerment, theft, and drugs, among other charges.

Trace O. Thomas, 19, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted and 90 days suspended, to serve a term of probation supervision for up to 60 days, must seek and maintain employment, must abstain from the use of alcohol and illegal substances (and be subject to random urinalysis), comply with all case management requirements by children services, and complete any recommended substance abuse/mental health/educational/pro-social thinking/job training programs as recommended by the Adult Probation Department. Thomas pled guilty to one count of child endangering, a first degree misdemeanor. Thomas was indicted on endangering children, a second degree felony, for forcing an object into his infant daughter’s mouth and otherwise causing serious physical harm to the infant.

Monica L. Wilson, 52, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Wilson must successfully complete mental health counseling as determined by the Adult Probation Department. Wilson was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing cash and credit cards from an adult female victim.

Melissa M. Tenney, 60, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Tenney must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and must successfully complete mental health counseling. Tenney was indicted on one count of theft of drugs, a third degree felony, for stealing multiple oxycodone pills having previously been convicted of four counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

Sowda M. Abdirahman, 33, of Columbus, was sentenced to five years community control, with 156 days of jail credit granted, for one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. Abdirahman was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, possessing a Toyota Corolla which she had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, and possession of a clear glass pipe for methamphetamine. Two charges were dismissed.

Nigel A. Allen, 36, of Chilicothe, was sentenced to five years community control, with 35 days of jail credit granted, for one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Allen must successfully complete the Another Chance Ministries Treatment program, successfully complete the Sober Living Program, must continue his drug, alcohol and mental health counseling, and must maintain employment. Allen was indicted on the same charged, for methamphetamine and a baggie.

Alan C. Stephens, 42, of Pemberton, was sentenced to nine months in prison, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Stephens was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl.

Ashley N. Schmidt, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with three days of jail credit granted, on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally Schmidt must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Schmidt was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, a schedule III drug, after a previous drug abuse offense conviction, and baggies and containers for storing drugs. One count was dismissed.

Seth W. Fuerst, 21, of Minster, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 140 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanction. Fuerst was convicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine.

Timothy P. Jackson, 40, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with 226 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanction. Jackson was convicted on one count of having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, for possessing a handgun after a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs.

John R. Knasel, 59, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 53 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanction. Knasel was convicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for Cipla, a generic for Lyrica, a schedule V controlled substance.

Michael A. Sloan, 29, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanction. Sloan was convicted on one count of obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony, for possession of a handgun after a previous conviction of robbery.

Taylor C. Miller, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail, with no days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of her community control sanctions. Miller was convicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing goods exceeding $1000 from Menards.

Jeremy Shad Swiger, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months and 12 months in prison, concurrent, with 143 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanctions. Swiger was convicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of trafficking in counterfeit substances, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and knowingly selling a counterfeit controlled substance.

Robert T. Hammer, 55, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 40 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms of his community control sanctions. Hammer was convicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Hammer was indicted for the same count, for trespassing into an unoccupied business in order to commit a theft.