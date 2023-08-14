125 years

August 14, 1898

William Shine and John Guy received this morning from Van Wert six pairs of pheasants. Four pairs were sent to Guy and two pairs to Shine. There were three species sent, the Mongolia, English and Ring Neck pheasants. These will be liberated in this county in a few days.

——-

Charged with keeping his saloon open on Sunday, in violation of state law, John Otto, proprietor of the Pony House, entered a not guilty plea when arraigned before Mayor Nessler.

100 years

August 14, 1923

Sidney is to be represented on the gridiron this fall by one of the fastest semi-pro teams it has ever had. Organization of the team has already started. Last year the team went through the season without a single defeat. Prospective members for this year include: McVay, Tennery, Fair, Strosnider, Eshman, Counts, Miller O’Leary, Van Horn, Sims, Potter, Blake, Simmons and Saltmarsh.

——-

During a short session of city council last evening, members referred to the streets and alley committee the matter of placing marker posts in the city designating the state highways.

75 years

August 14, 1948

Construction work will be started soon on a completely new modern home for Sidney aerie, Fraternal Order of Eagles. The two-story, 50 by 80-foot building will be located on the south side of Court Street just west of the Miami River. Robert Wilt, president of the local group, said today the 900-member organization expects to be using the new building early next year.

——-

Full cooperation of the Ohio Department of Conservation in the development of Tawawa Civic Park has been promised by Commissioner H.A. Rider, through the efforts of Voress Loudenback, president of the Shelby County Fish and Game Association.

50 years

August 14, 1973

Even with a borrowed set of clubs, Vytas Kisielius proved to be the best at the First Annual Shelby County Golf Tournament. Kisielius lost all but three of his own clubs when his auto was demolished in an accident Friday. Kisielius, a senior this year at Lehman High School, shot a 145 over the two day 36-hole tournament to win low-gross in the championship flight.

25 years

August 14, 1998

Barry Eilert, who said he’s been playing golf ever since he was old enough to grip a club, had a day to remember Wednesday. It was his first hole-in-one ever, came on his birthday, and was worth $10,000. Meanwhile, his playing partner recently purchased Frisch’s from the Eilert family, changing the name to Abby’s Restaurant. Like Eilert, Stemen picked the perfect time to register his first-ever hole-in-one because it was worth $1,000 on the spot and an all-expenses paid three-day trip to Las Vegas.

