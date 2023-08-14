Matt Kenseth, retired NASCAR driver, races in the Superstar Racing Experience Thursday night, Aug. 10, at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Kenseth is a 2003 Winston Cup Champion.

Marco Andretti takes time from The Indycar Series to compete at Eldora in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

Brad Keslowski, active driver in NASCAR, finds time to compete at Eldora Speedway Thursday night, Aug. 10, in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Keslowski was the 2012 NASCAR Series Champion.

Ryan Newman leads Matt Kenseth through turns one and two at Eldora Speedway Thursday night in the Superstar Racing Experience. Newman was the 2008 Daytona 500 winner.

Hallie Deegan leads Ryan Newman at Eldora Speedway Thursday night in the Superstar Racing Experience. Deegan took second place in the feature race, won by Tony Stewart, while Newman finished third.

Hallie Deegan, left, discusses the race with winner Tony Stewart.

Matt Kenseth leads Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, and Tony Stewart at Eldora Speedway Thursday night in the Superstar Racing Experience.

Marco Andretti leads Tony Kanaan through turns one and two at Eldora Speedway Thursday night in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Kanaan was the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 Indycar Series Champion.