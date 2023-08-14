Wright State prepares for Operation Move-In

DAYTON — Wright State University will welcome 2,000 new and returning residential students during Operation Move-In, Aug. 23–26.

Students living in residence halls will move in on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24. Apartment residents will move in on Saturday, Aug. 26. New and returning students should have already scheduled a specific time and date to move their belongings into residential housing.

Students and their families should arrive during their scheduled time at the central check-in point in lot 4 on University Boulevard. Vehicles should pull up to the sign indicating their assigned residence hall where students will receive their Wright Start kit and room keys. Students will not need to get out of their vehicles until they are unloading their belongings at their residence halls.

More than 150 volunteers will be on-hand to assist with navigating traffic and parking during move-in. Students, staff and faculty volunteers will also be available to help students to move their belongings into dorm rooms and apartments.

Jennifer Attenweiler, director of residence life and housing at Wright State, said a greater number of students are expected to move into residence halls compared to last year. Students should come prepared to move through the process as quickly as possible and review the Move in webpage before they arrive on campus.

“When moving into your room, students should wait until all of their items are in the room before unpacking,” said Attenweiler. “I also recommend contacting your roommate ahead of move-in. This allows you to get acquainted, work on your roommate agreement ahead of time and coordinate which items each of you are bringing.”