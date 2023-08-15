ANGOLA, Ind. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll. In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools.

Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.

Named to the honor roll were Taylor Noll, of Anna, a member of the women’s soccer team, who is majoring in Marketing; and Andrea Rodeheffer, of Minster, a member of the women’s track and field team, who is majoring in Design Engineering Technology.