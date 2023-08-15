DAYTON — Caregiver Nature Walks are a free, small group, in-person activity held on the second Tuesday in September, October, and November from 11am-noon. Register for one or all dates offered by contacting Mary Hairston by email, [email protected]. or phone, 937-341-6944. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

There are so many benefits to being outside in nature. As a caregiver getting out of the house in a calming outdoor environment to connect with others, while learning about resources available to them on their caregiving journey is a plus.

Join Five Rivers Metro Park and Area Agency on Aging Staff for a walk in the park followed by a short social time to meet with other caregivers and gather information on programs and services:

• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Cox Arboretum

• Tuesday, Oct. 10: Hills & Dales

• Tuesday, Nov. 14: Cox Arboretum

The workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of West Central of Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.