Window Creations employees Brad Allison, left, of Ottoville, and William Lucas, of Fort Jennings, lift aluminum window framing onto a roof before attaching it to a window on the Holy Angels Catholic Church. The workers were installing the frames on Tuesday, Aug. 15. After the frames are installed the workers will install storm glass that will replace older, foggy looking glass. The project started last year. The new storm glass allows the elaborate stained glass to be seen clearly while it is also protected from damage.

