SIDNEY – Community Blood Center has an increased need for multiple blood types. Help avert a shortage and get a chance to win Bengals season tickets by donating during local blood drives.

The Wilson Health community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S, West Ave., Sidney.

The Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

August donors have a chance to follow Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow all the way to the Super Bowl by joining the “Let’s Go with Joe” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Sept. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.