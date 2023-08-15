SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department will be hosting a safety and security training session for leaders and staff of houses of worship on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

The training session is sponsored by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association (OCPA), and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sidney Police Department Training Room, 234 W. Court St.

Houses of worship can be vulnerable to various crimes, including active shooter incidents, burglary, arson, theft and vandalism, often due to the forgiving culture, open-door policies, and easy-access environment.

This training session will help clergy and faith leaders, safety/security teams, church staff, volunteers, and law enforcement officers learn how to avoid, prevent, and control various risks associated with operating a house of worship.

The presentations will cover topics such as protecting people and property; preventing accidents, injuries and neglect; safeguarding against loss from crime and theft of funds; and protecting staff and members from abuse, liability, false claims and lawsuits.

OCPA instructors are experienced law enforcement officers who have earned the Ohio Crime Prevention Association’s Certified Prevention Specialist designation. OCPA instructors are well-versed in matters of crime prevention and safety, and are committed to presenting the course using a professional, informative, and insightful approach.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.ocpa-oh.org/event-5376632. The fee is $40 for OCPA members and $50 for non-members, which includes lunch.