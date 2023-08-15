Home News Senior spotlight News Senior spotlight By MELANIE SPEICHER - August 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Alexander Vicki Alexander, of Sidney, has been a member since 2009. “I enjoy the people the most. Everyone is so nice. I like playing cards, volunteering and cooking for the special events.” Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local blood drives planned Hot weather can endanger those living with Alzheimer’s Village zoning fees going up Weather Sidney broken clouds enter location 64.4 ° F 65.3 ° 62.8 ° 91 % 0.8mph 67 % Wed 75 ° Thu 78 ° Fri 73 ° Sat 79 ° Sun 71 °