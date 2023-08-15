SIDNEY — Soil and Water Conservation District and Shelby County Libraries will continue to collaborate for the rest of the year with several programs at multiple Shelby County locations. Upcoming events include Conservation Storytimes, Conservation Creations and a special event at Tawawa Park.

Conservation Storytimes” are storytimes that have a nature or conservation theme, including two to three books, a song, and an interactive activity. These are appropriate for prek to sixth-grade kids. Conservation Creations” offer a nature-based craft and conservation education to kids and adults in the community – see event description for age appropriateness.

The next Shelby SWCD/SCL event is “Celebration of Streams” planned on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at Tawawa Park in the Geib Pavilion. This is a special event to celebrate National Water Quality Month (August) and World Water Week (Aug. 20-24). During this event, kids will learn about water quality and about the little creatures, known as macroinvertebrates, that live just below the creek’s surface by using nets in the creek to do sampling. It is recommended kids wear water shoes or boots for this event as they will have the opportunity to get in the creek and participate. They will also be doing a watercolor craft.

There will be several Conservation Storytimes in the next few months. These include “What’s Wild” at Fort Loramie Community Library on Friday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. and Jackson Center on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. At this storytime, kids will learn the differences between wild and domesticated animals and make a fun craft. Other Conservation Storytimes will be “Ants on Parade” at Amos Memorial Public Library on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.; “Fishing Fun” at Fort Loramie Community Library on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m., at Amos Memorial Public Library on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m., and at Jackson Center Community Library on Oct. 27 on 11 a.m.; “Terrific Turkeys” at Fort Loramie Community Library on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. and at Jackson Center Community Library on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.; “Tracks!” at Amos Memorial Public Library on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. and at Fort Loramie Community Library on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.; and “Oh Deer” at Jackson Center Community Library on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. and at Amos Memorial Public Library on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. More Conservation Storytimes may be added at other community libraries; these will be added to the SCL events calendar and/or advertised on SWCD and SCL Facebook pages if added.

Lastly, as part of Library Card Sign-Up Month (September), we will be having a Conservation Creations event at Amos Memorial Public Library in the community room on Monday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. to make “Nature Bookmarks.” The event is open to anyone of any age since everyone can use a beautiful, nature-inspired bookmark for their reading.

Follow Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and Shelby County Libraries on Facebook for more information. For more information about upcoming events email or call Amanda Hurley, Shelby SWCD ([email protected],, 937-492-6520, ext. 2597.