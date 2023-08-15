By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Fees for services offered by the village of Jackson Center will be increasing.

During Monday’s council meeting, council heard the second reading of an ordinance to discuss the new general fee schedule for services that the village provides for its citizens. The few changes to be made include increasing in-office copies are 10 cents each. The unconventional vehicle inspections that are conducted every two years went up to $5. Anything to do with zoning such as permits, determination, mapping, etc. also all went up across the board. Wayne York purposed they add in a no refunds clause to take effect once the papers are filed to prevent people from using valuable resources on something they don’t plan on doing.

Council passed a resolution to allow the village administrator enter into a loan agreement with Peoples Federal and Savings Company to pay for the Manhole Lining Project currently in progress. The purpose of the project is to eliminate excess water flow from entering the village sewer system, lessening the strain on it. The loan will be a short-term note for $105,000 with an 8.5% interest rate. There will be no closing costs or banking fees needed, and it should take the village 90 days to pay it back.

IGS Energy will be renewing their Natural Gas contract with the village on Oct. 1. The new contract will charge 56.9 cents per cubic square foot of natural gas. Anybody who receives a notice from them can choose to opt-out of them being a supplier, but it is the resident’s job to find a new one. If they choose to stay, they should disregard the notice. If unsure if they are your supplier, check the bill under “supplier.” Questions should be directed to the village of Jackson Center at 937-596-6314.

National Night Out was quite successful, with special thanks to Curly’s Custom Meats for providing the burgers and hot dogs and Aunt Millie’s for providing the buns. The new police cruiser is still waiting to be outfitted after the garage had experienced a slight delay on their end. The Stormline Project is running smoothly, and is expected to be finished by the end of the week. At Plastipak, the Manhole Lining Project mentioned earlier has been completed. They are waiting for the fall harvest to go out into the fields to line those manholes. Alumapalooza will be handling Airstream’s involvement in the upcoming Solar Eclipse. Allen York, chairman of Jackson Center Youth Sports, will be filling in the vacant seat on the Parks and Recreation Board effective immediately.

On Aug. 21, the Annual Legacy Run will be held at the American Legion at 1:45 p.m. The motorcyclists will enter town on state Route 65 and down College Street to the building. They will be leaving south on state Route 235 when they stock up on snacks and refuel at Casey’s General Store. All proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for children of military personnel killed on or after 9/11 and children of post 9/11 veterans with great disability.