A model worker

Roger Stewart, 72, of Sidney, stuffs boxes into the trash compactor at Agape Distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Stewart has worked at Agape for 8 years. He retired 25-years-ago but says he works at Agape full time because he had “Too much idle time. This is a blessing to me.” “I do it because I like doing it. I love the people I work with.” Stewart was recently recognized at a family reunion as a family elder that exemplifies loyalty, trust, wisdom, inspiration and unconditional love.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
