SIDNEY — The People's Garden Agape will be participating in a Dine to Donate event at Culver's of Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m. Culver's is located at 2575 W. Michigan St.

By MELANIE SPEICHER - August 16, 2023