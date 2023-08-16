125 years

August 16, 1898

The War Department has been advised through the Cuban junta that the Cuban insurgents accept the terms of the peace protocol and hostilities will cease on their part.

——-

A great game of ball is billed to take place the afternoon of Aug. 22. The game will be played at the ball park in East Sidney between the fat men and the lean men of Sidney.

100 years

August 16, 1923

Wednesday, Aug. 29 has been designated as Shelby County Day at the Ohio State Fair according to information received today by F.D. Christian from Mr. Lewis, the fair manager.

——-

It is reported about the city today that a meeting and initiation of the Klu Klux Klan will be held at the Shelby County fairgrounds this evening. Secretary Martin said that a representative of the Klan had paid $50 for the use of the grounds.

75 years

August 16, 1948

First formal pledge of support for the Tawawa Civic Park project was received today by the trustees in the form of a letter from George V. Brown, commander of the Shelby County Veterans of Foreign Wars post. The letter pledged the group’s support in the undertaking, pointing out the need for this program in the community.

——-

There are five contestants for the Queen of the Anna Homecoming festival scheduled for next weekend. They are: Mary Copeland, Mary Jo Elsass, Marian Siegle, Martha Finkenbine, and Mary Hulsmeyer.

50 years

August 16, 1973

The appointment of Mrs. Thomas (Darlene) Wooley, RN, to the nursing staff of the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health, has been confirmed by Health Commissioner Stephen Corthell.

——-

At the August meeting of the Shelby County United Fund Board of Directors, President Jack L. Hewitt announced the appointment of James P. Lonsway as the 1973 campaign chairman for the United Fund Drive. Lonsway has the task of raising $149,717.

25 years

August 16, 1998

Ryan Coyne, fresh off his victory in the Shelby County Open, added the Area Energy and Electric Outing title to his list of accomplishments this summer. Coyne, who will play at the University of Kentucky later this year, shot a 5-under 67 to win by two strokes over John Schwieterman in action at Shelby Oaks on Thursday. Jason Wendel finished with a 71 for third place.

——-

Fall sports season at Sidney and Lehman Catholic high schools will be ushered in on Saturday with the annual Vespa Day games and parade. Thomas E. Given will be the Sidney High parade marshal and Mike Hughes, building custodian at Lehman, has been named Lehman’s parade marshal.

