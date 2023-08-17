Paul Brautigam, of St. Marys, gives a talk about the Pence Drag Strip during the Ross Historical Center’s Men’s Lunch on Thursday, Aug. 17. Brautigam talked about how the Pence Drag Strip, located just north of Lockington, eventually became the Shelby Dragway. It opened around the start of the 1960’s. In 1979 the drag strip closed down due to a decrease in cars entering and spectators coming. Old trophies and stories about the drag strip were on display during the Men’s Lunch. One of the stories on display involved a murder at the Shelby Dragway in 1974.

