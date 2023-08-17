Sidney sophomore forward Kenzi Koester braces against Northmont’s Ireland Powell’s attempt to steal during a nonconference game on Wednesday at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. Koester scored seven goals and had three assists last year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark goes up for a header in front of Northmont’s Myrah Peters during a nonconference game on Wednesday at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. Vordemark scored 23 goals and had 13 assists last year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Kyleigh Spade works to keep the ball away from Northmont’s Aubree Conti during a nonconference game on Wednesday at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. It was the season opener for the Yellow Jackets, which have high hopes after an 11-5-2 campaign last year. Spade scored nine goals and had 10 assists last year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Girls soccer: Sidney has high expectations Girls soccer: Sidney has high expectations Girls soccer: Sidney has high expectations Girls soccer: Sidney has high expectations

CLAYTON — Sidney’s girls soccer team has all but one starter back from last season. To say the Yellow Jackets are expected to fly high this year could be an understatement; soaring may be more appropriate.

But a season-opening 2-2 tie at Northmont on Wednesday shows some improvements will have to made, according to eighth-year coach Kevin Veroneau.

“Not the way we wanted to start. This is definitely a wake-up moment and a learning moment,” Veroneau said. “You want to have those early in the season as opposed to late in the season, so they have plenty of time to learn from it, grow from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Nearly everybody is back for Sidney, which finished 11-5-2 last year and earned the Miami Valley League Valley Division title for the fourth consecutive year.

That includes a potent group of forwards. Junior Larkyn Vordemark scored 23 goals and had 13 assists a year ago and ranked third among MVL players in both categories.

Senior Kyleigh Spade scored nine goals and had 10 assists, senior Olivia Barga scored seven goals and had nine assists, sophomore Katie McKinney scored six goals and had 10 assists and sophomore Kenzi Koester scored seven goals and had three assists.

Veroneau said the squad looked strong in preseason.

“Of course, there’s always areas for improvement, and part of that improvement is being more disciplined in our attack and our finishing, and to have a higher scoring rate,” Veroneau said. “Right now, we’re still a little undisciplined in our decision making up top. That’s hurting us in our goal production.

“In back, we’re making some errant passes that we don’t need to make, and that’s allowing the other team to counterattack, like Northmont did, and making us more vulnerable to goal-scoring opportunities, and that’s how they scored. An errant pass out of our back, and they quickly countered.”

Also back is senior defender Kimora Johnson, who had 14 assists and scored five goals. Sophomore goalkeepers Kaylee Morgan and Madison Piatt have also returned.

The Yellow Jackets’ lone starter lost to graduation was a defender (Lainie Fair), and sophomore Jada Shroyer, who didn’t play due to injury last year, has moved into that spot.

“Jada is a high-quality player and fills that void,” Veroneau said. “Our biggest concern with Laine leaving was her goal scoring production off her head. We have had a couple players, especially on the set pieces, really step up and have taken it on their shoulders to help us to continue that goal production.

“With that all coming together, I feel like we’re stronger than last year. Which is why today’s result was pretty disappointing. The girls felt coming into this that this should be a solid win.”

Northmont forced the tie in the last 90 seconds when midfielder Aubree Conti sent a high kick about 25 yards back on the right side that sailed over the heads of a group of players into the back of the net.

Northmont took an early lead on a goal by Scarlett Knaier, but Vordemark scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half to tie it 1-1. Koester scored off a corner kick from Johnson midway through the second half to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Sidney controlled the ball more as the match progressed, especially in the second half, and had more shots on goal. Northmont goalkeeper Ayla Rammel finished with 13 saves.

“We had enough opportunities and we should have been able to score more goals,” Veroneau said.

Sidney is scheduled to travel to Wayne on Monday and will host Troy for its first MVL game on Wednesday.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.