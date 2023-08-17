LIMA — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is now under new management. Tom and Elizabeth Pentenburg now oversee the company’s offices in Bellefontaine, Dayton, Findlay, Lima, Sidney and St. Marys.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue Bob’s legacy at Spherion and in northwestern Ohio,” Tom Pentenburg said in a recent press release. “My team and I are looking forward to upholding the positive impact he made across his six markets through matching job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities.”

Bob and Grace Schulte previously owned the franchise locations. According to a recent press release, the couple opened their first location in 1962. The release also states the couple passed away in 2016 and 2022. Their daughter Karen Grothouse helped with the company and is transitioning it over to the Pentenburg family.

“It’s important to our family, as well as Tom and Elizabeth, that we never lose sight of the impact that my parents had on these communities and our team,” Grothouse said in a recent press release. “My parents had a lot of pride in their business, so I’ve made it my mission to ensure Spherion continues to grow and build a positive reputation among job seekers and businesses in the areas our offices serve.”

The Pentenburgs are close friends of the Schulte family. The couple also previously owned Spherion franchises in Indiana. The couple will reportedly now oversee 16 locations.

“Tom and Elizabeth have consistently proven themselves as respected and invested leaders in our Spherion franchise community and in the communities they serve,” Spherion’s Executive Vice President of franchise development and growth Kathy George said in a recent press release. “We will miss having the Schulte family be a part of our franchise system, but we know that their legacy is in good hands with the Pentenburg family, and they all have our company’s unwavering support during this ownership transition.”

For more information visit spherion.com.

