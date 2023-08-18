ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society’s Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys, will be open Sunday, Aug.20, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Aug. 27, too. The expanded hospital exhibit — with items on loan from Joint Township Hospital — will end as of Aug. 27, so area residents are encouraged stop by to see it. The limited edition decks of commemorative cards honoring St. Marys’ bicentennial will be on sale at the museum as well. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

