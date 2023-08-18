By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Creative Clovers 4H Club of Shelby County wanted to do something nice and helpful for the community.

They decided to create a Blessing Box. The Blessing Box is free and open to the public and is just outside the doors of the Jackson Center Library. The box is filled with items to help struggling families, with emphasis on anonymity.

Most people are too ashamed to let others know they are struggling, and this box can help with those issues. It’s available to the public at all hours of the day and night.

Inside the box, you can put anything from food to feminine hygiene products to school supplies for students. During winter, it will have hats, gloves and blankets. All items must be new and unopen for health and safety reasons.

Perishable or used items are not allowed.

Questions or problems with the Blessing Box can be directed to club adviser Kristi Bayhan at 937-638-9577.