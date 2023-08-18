SIDNEY — Two bridge repair projects will begin next week in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a bridge repair project on Dingman-Slagle Road beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, the road will be closed to all traffic between Tawawa-Maplewood Road and Logan-Shelby Road beginning Monday. The bridge repair project will take approximately four weeks to complete.

Jutte Excavating Inc. from Fort Recovery will begin a bridge deck repair project on Hardin-Wapak Road beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Wells Road and Blanke Road beginning Monday. The bridge replacement project has n early October 2023 completion date.