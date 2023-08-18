By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the 2023 fair — both things that went well and things that need to be addressed for next year — at a meeting on Aug. 16.

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst was in attendance to represent the Commissioner’s Office with two concerns. The first concern was in regards to the hog barn, and the second was in regards to funding.

Bornhorst heard there were too many hogs and there was crowding in the hog pens, while there were 42 open pens that some families were using to store their tack. The hogs share a barn with sheep and goats, and goat tack cannot be kept with the goats or they will eat everything.

The Fair Board shared some details of the problem with Bornhorst, including 10 pens that were missing gates, which will be replaced by next year, and the fact that when 4-H families scratch projects they don’t always let the Junior Fair Board know, so pens are set up which remain empty. There was also some confusion about how the pens would be divided among families, and exhibitors not understanding that they would be given two pens for three hogs.

It was suggested that a lean-to building could be constructed and the wash stations could be moved to this outside location, but this would impact the fire lane. Eric Garber said he would discuss feasibility and other alternatives with Chad Hollinger, Sidney Fire chief.

Discussion included changing the configuration of the pens so more pens could be set up and encouraging exhibitors to store tack above their pens so more pens can be used for animals. The Fair Board agreed to work toward a solution and tabled this for later discussion.

Bornhorst related his second concern by saying that when he walked into the Fair on Friday someone asked him why the County Commissioners only give the Fair $4,100 when other county commissioners give their fairs a much larger amount. While this information is public knowledge, Bornhorst felt this was targeted. He wanted to make sure that everyone realized how much the county commissioners do for the Fair by taking care of many maintenance items, like mowing and providing maintenance staff. He also provided a printout showing many of the ways the commissioners have supported the Fair in the last few years.

Bornhorst said, “I don’t know what all the other commissioners do; some do put in money each year, but they don’t put in the maintenance. Shelby puts in maintenance rather than the general fund.” He also suggested to the Fair Board if they would rather have money for the general fund rather than maintenance and mowing, for the Fair Board to talk to the commissioners.

The discussion lead to Perry Township board representative Mitch Brautigam asking about the streets on the Fairgrounds which need to be repaved. He asked if at the very least the worst of the roads could be taken care of. At this point, any road work that would be done would need to follow the plan that was laid out in 2019 for the fairgrounds. That plan is a long-term wish list, and any large job is supposed to take that into consideration, including paving. Bornhorst said this is something that might be addressed in the next capital budget. The last capital budget provided Shelby County with $100,000 for the fairgrounds and they used that to take care of the storm sewers.

Another important discussion was regarding tornado and safety at the Fair. Garber said he would meet with Kristy Fryman of the Shelby County EMA to create a plan for where everyone should go in case of an emergency. This plan will be posted, as well as be in vendor and camper packets. It was also addressed that not everyone knows where the AED machines on the fairgrounds are located. One is at the secretary’s office, one is at the horse barn, and the Sheriff has one in his vehicle. Bill Clark will apply for a grant for an additional one to be placed in the livestock area, possibly by the restrooms. It was also suggested a new safety committee be formed.

The camping committee said they had the most campers ever with around 230 camping during fair week. They can probably house around 10-15 more campers. One of the challenges was the fair board does not always know if the vendors plan to camp, and they will try to make sure that information is in the contracts in the future to help with planning.

The lunch special went well- where people could enter the Fair for lunch for $1 during the hours of 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Around 30 – 60 people came each day. This does not bring in much money for the Fair, but the vendors appreciate the additional customers each day.

The sales committee representatives were not in attendance, but there was some discussion about a survey at the Fair regarding changing the sales to one day only with an online option. The sales committee did not sponsor the survey and have no plans to include an online option or change the sales to one day only.

The sponsorship appreciation last year went well, but the timing was bad and many sponsors were unable to attend. This time the appreciation will be held in February which should alleviate most of the conflicts. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Garber and 4-H Educator Katie Hughes both agreed that they kids did a great job at the 2023 Fair. The only concern was from some kids playing with a baseball in the arena on the last day- the ball hit one of the overhead lights and broke it. If this had happened earlier in the week all the shavings in the arena would have had to be removed and replaced for the safety of the animals and exhibitors. In the future the rules will include no balls in the arena, although kids will still be able to play in the space.

Board members wanted to extend their thanks to the people who put Merchant’s Hall together, to Kevin Schaffner for the work he did for the Veterans Program, to the dunk tank volunteers, as well as to everyone who helped with the calf scramble and kids day.

There are still tickets available for the reverse raffle on Sept. 9. Hughes also let everyone know the ANR position will be available soon in case anyone is interested in applying.

The Born and Raised hog show was approved for next year. 2023 was the first year it was held at the Shelby County Fair and it was a success.

Franklin Township representative Jason Howell let everyone know that he will not be running for a second term when his current term is over in November.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.