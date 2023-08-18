SIDNEY — Holy Angels School will host its annual Back to School Open House on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon-2 p.m. New families are invited to stay for a brief parent meeting starting at 2:15 p.m. in the cafeteria. The school year will officially kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. Preschool and kindergarten classes will operate on a staggered start beginning Aug. 23. Parents will receive information concerning their child’s specific start day from their classroom teacher.

Holy Angels is welcoming five new teachers to its staff. Kylie Moeller in the kindergarten class; Kayla Lozzio in first grade; Paulette Gradwell in third grade; and Carly Edwards, Holy Angels alum, in fifth grade.. An additional intervention specialist, Christina Hoffman, has joined the staff for grades K-5.

In addition to the new staff members, Holy Angels School welcomes an expansion to the preschool program for the 2023-24 school year. New this year is the Preschool program for 3-4 years olds.

The prekindergarten class (4-5 year olds) is entering its third year.

“Enrollment has increased at Holy Angels School and our faculty and staff are looking forward to the 2023-2024 school year. We are prepared and ready with new textbooks and technology. Most importantly, our Holy Angels School family is looking forward to working with all of our new and returning students and their families in sharing our Catholic faith, excellent academic programs, and service opportunities. See you on August 22nd!” said Principal Denise Stauffer.

A Catholic education has never been more affordable. EdChoice Expansion Scholarships are available to all families. An application for the scholarship can be found at holyangelscatholic.com and also in the school office. Holy Angels School also offers free and reduced lunch through the National School Lunch Program. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. See the school’s website for more information and application forms. Contact Mary Jo Baker, at [email protected], for more information about the scholarships or lunch program.