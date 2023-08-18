On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections meeting for the month of August is being held on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St.

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Aug 21, at noon in the conference room. Items on the agenda include reports from administrative department directors, superintendent’s report and financial reports

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include bus stops and bus routes for the 2023-24 school year; begin the bidding process for the new multipurpose building near the soccer fields; approve the team policy and procedure manual/ authorize the superintendent to make purchases and schedule ongoing training sessions for the armed response team; reports from maintenance, bus and custodial and elementary and high school principals; approve the resignation of Kim Hale; approve the employment of Kay Schulze; approve supplemental contracts; and hear updates on capital projects and special events.