Kevin DeNise gets help from his grandkids, Neveah DeNise, far left, 6, and Lakota DeNise, 4, all of Sidney, at the Take 5 Car Wash Benefit Cookout for Carter New, of Sidney, on Friday, Aug. 18. Visitors get a free car wash and can buy a grilled hamburger meal for $5. Visitors can also make additional donations. The Benefit Cook Out will continue at Take 5 Car Wash on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.. New was injured in a car crash while traveling along Piqua-Lockington Road on Aug. 9. New is currently in a coma at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The kids are the children of Caitlyn DeNise.

