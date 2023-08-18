DEGRAFF — The first day of school for first graders through seniors in the Riverside Local School District will be Tuesday, Aug. 22. The first day for preschool/kindergarten girls will be Monday, Aug. 28, while preschool/kindergarten boys will be Tuesday, Aug. 29. The first day of school for all preschool/kindergarten students will be Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Pirate Pride Picnic Open House will be held Monday, Aug. 21 from 1-5:30 p.m. Students will be able to meet their teacher, visit the classroom and bring in their supplies, enjoy dinner prepared by the kitchen staff, pick up their Chromebook, visit the bus driver tabla for information and pick up their 2022-23 yearbook.

New staff members at the school are Kyle Knight, Chelsea Andrews, Haley Reschke, Courtney Heath, Alyssa Ehresmann, Billy Shoffner and Angie DeMotte.