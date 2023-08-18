“You must fight with such fervor that you refuse to believe there are circumstances that can defeat you in the accomplishment of your stated purpose.”

Those are the words of ambitious entrepreneur David Frisch more than 100 years ago when he first opened the initial Frisch’s Café in Cincinnati.

It wasn’t unusual for Frisch’s back then to market itself on ground-level signage at various sports events including contests in the fall involving some college and high school football teams.

In 1946, the “Big Boy” logo became a part of these signs just after the image of the double-decker sandwich was dressed with specially formulated tartar sauce unique to the restaurant chain.

The Miami of Ohio-University of Cincinnati gridiron rivalry, which kicked off in 1888, may have been where Frisch’s gained its first stadium exposure. The Bearcats have sneaked ahead by a couple wins in this long-standing series. Less than a point per game, on average, separates the teams after nearly 130 head-to-head confrontations.

Today, well over a century after its conception, Frisch’s shows up online and via radio and television media by flashing the face of Big Boy and integrating the buzz phrase, “What’s your favorite thing at Frisch’s?”

Frisch’s maintains a healthy market share of the restaurant business in several states as it follows the early, aggressive endeavors of David Frisch and its current corporate objectives, by promoting in such a way it continues to accomplish its purpose and withstand the challenges from industry competition. It operates from corporate headquarters on Gilbert Avenue in Cincinnati.

The Frisch’s establishments in the upper Miami Valley, specifically stores in Sidney, Troy and Tipp City, make a statement on ScoresBroadcast.com, where once again this season high school teams compete with fervor to also accomplish their goal of winning.

Frisch’s and ScoresBroadcast have teamed up online for 14 years and are a fan-favorite combination.

You can listen next weekend. The Versailles Tigers play at Fort Loramie this coming Friday, Aug, 25. Lehman Catholic hosts Southeastern on Saturday, Aug. 26. The two broadcasts begin with pregame segments and coaches interviews at 6:25 p.m.

By the way, Versailles is the home high school of Don Short, Frisch’s area coach and supervisor who oversees numerous Frisch’s stores in this part of Ohio, including those in Sidney, Troy and Tipp City.

Short has been with Frisch’s for 26 years. He graduated from VHS in 1992 and ran track and cross country for the school. A big Tigers football fan, he followed Versailles on the radio and in person when the school won state titles in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1998. At that time, Jack Kramer, the voice of ScoresBroadcast since 2006, was calling the action for WTGR-FM in Greenville.

Frisch’s is truly a great fit for SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. SCORES is busy each fall circulating Frisch’s kids meal coupons to youngsters in elementary schools throughout the upper Miami Valley. Kids eat free thanks to Frisch’s and SCORES.

The restaurant’s modern and updated brand and decor appeal to multiple generations. SCORES’ Kramer said, “It has become a special place that never ceases to delight new and returning customers — many of whom have fond memories of Frisch’s through the years and others who are making fond memories today.”

In recent Frisch’s commercials on SCORES, the restaurant accented its brand, the Big Boy. The male drive-up customer says, “A Big Boy and onion rings, please.” The female voice on the other end of the speaker responds, “That’s fine. Now here’s a sample of our popular expanded menu…”

A moment later, she asks, “Now, what do you think you would like to order?”

“Uh, I’ll go for a fresh, warm Big Boy, with a bunch of extra tartar, and a side of plenty of those crispy rings,” the customer states, without hesitation.

It may be an understatement to say that Frisch’s and SCORES are well-liked and most often preferred by their fans.

As SCORES listeners and most everyone else knows, Frisch’s commercials frequently close with the line, “What’s your favorite thing?” Be on the alert. Pumpkin pie commercials are just around the corner.

Those who connect to the free online service and the exciting games receive a double dose of enjoyment. They imagine the outstanding taste of Frisch’s food and also imagine cheering from the sideline in support of their favorite teams.

Nearly four million people have joined SCORES since 2006. And you can bet most have it conveniently stored right on their own devices in … “favorites.”