NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts has announced its theme for the 2023-24 season, “Unlock LOCA Live.”

All performances of LOCA are presented in the intimate theater setting of the James F. Dicke Auditorium located inside the New Bremen High School. The LOCA Board also works diligently each year to provide a variety of family-friendly performing arts productions to this area. Tickets are on sale now for these shows by calling 567-356-2048 or by stopping at the Western Ohio True Value Hardware on state Route 66 south of New Bremen.

The first show of the season scheduled for Sunday, Oc. 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. is “The Everly Set,” celebrating the Everly Brothers. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Disney recording artist) combine millennial pluck with baby-boomer sass to celebrate the timeless songs of the legendary Every Brothers. It’s 1957 again, and the Everly Set’s harmonic vocals and keen wit bring to life such classics as “Bye, Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie.” Tickets for this performance are going quickly with adults for $25 and students for $10.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at 3 p.m., the audience will be treated to Mike Super, magician and illusionist. See “America’s Got Talent” finalist, Mike Super live on stage with all new astonishing magic! Through spectacular illusions and his own inimitable down-to-earth style, Super has pioneered a new form of family-friendly magic. Join the journey of emotions from laughter, intrigue, danger, fear, wonder, and anticipation that only Super can deliver.

Tickets are on sale at $30 for adults and $10 for students.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at 3 p.m., ring in the holidays with The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons plus Rock and Roll holiday classics. Founded by former Jersey Boy, John Michael Coppola, the Four C Notes bring authenticity to their performance that no other similar tribute band can match. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students.

After a winter break, LOCA has scheduled “Buckets and Boards” for Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 3 p.m. On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3 p.m., Amberly Beatty will deliver the “Legendary Patsy Cline Show.” More information about these two shows can be seen on the website, LockOneArts.org.

It is still possible to purchase season passes at a cost of $125 for adults and $50 for students by mail order to LOCA, PO Box 21, New Bremen, OH 45869. Tickets for the individual shows can be purchased by calling 567-356-2048 or stopping at True Value Hardware in New Bremen.

LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. The group exists through the support of faithful sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales, and generous contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents. This support of Lock One is vital to ensure that high quality artistry continues to be provided in our local area.