125 years

August 19, 1898

At the meeting of the board of health last evening, Dr. Costolo made a report of the examination of the milk from the five different dairies selling milk in Sidney and one person selling from East Sidney. All dairies were found up to the standard provided by law.

——-

The 12-mile handicap bicycle road race held this afternoon was a very successful affair. There were several thousand people out to see the race, including a number from out of the city. Music was furnished by the Dutch band. Sixty-eight riders entered, 45 started and 24 finished. The first time prize money was won by Samuel DuBois, of Chillicothe, time 39:03.

100 years

August 19, 1923

In the Perry Township school case, Judge Goudy, of Xenia, continued the temporary injunction sought until an equitable division could be made in the case. The plaintiffs have contended this was not done when the resolution was adopted transferring school lads from Perry Township School district to the Sidney School district.

——-

Soviet Russia is in better financial condition than any other country in Europe, former Secretary of Interior Albert B. Fall declared today, following his return from an investigation of several weeks into economic and political conditions in Russia.

75 years

August 19, 1948

Promoters of “community night” at Harmon field Friday evening announced the complete entertainment-packed program today. A number of unique events are planned, including a rolling-pin throwing, pie-eating, egg-throwing and balloon-blowing contests. Harry Binkley will be master of ceremonies, with remarks to be made by Mayor Waldo A. Patton, and Wayne Bertsch, chairman of the City Recreation commission.

50 years

August 19, 1973

The Second Annual Sidney Electric Open Invitational Golf tourney was held Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Course. Vytas Kisielius won the low gross with a 75.

——-

COLUMBUS – The latest chapter in Ohio’s pro football rivalry turned out to be a “storm after the calm” affair. After a listless first half that ended in a 3-3 tie on a sultry Sunday, the Cleveland Browns exploded in the second half to whip the Cincinnati Bengals 24-6 in a pre-season game.

25 years

August 19, 1998

Anna High School graduate, Andy Reiss, has captured the Bronze Medal for Ohio at the 32nd National Junior Olympic Games. Reiss placed third in a field of 300 golfers in this international event sponsored by the AAU with scores of 74/74/148.

——-

It may not be a college degree, but Andy Thopson’s Eagle Scout badge took just as much work and time to attain. “I’ve been planning for this since I started in Scouts,” Thompson, 17, said, “The other Scouts say it helps you all through life.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.