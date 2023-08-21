DAYTON – AES Ohio is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to meet the increased demand this week as a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through Thursday. The highest temperatures are forecasted on Wednesday and Thursday with the Miami Valley heat indices approaching triple digits.

PJM, Regional Transmission Operator serving 13 states which includes Ohio and the District of Columbia, has issued a Hot Weather Alert during the expected 90 degree or greater weather. A Hot Weather Alert helps to prepare transmission and generation personnel and facilities for extreme heat and/or humidity to take precautions to ensure reliable operations and capacity on the grid.

AES Ohio offers tips for customers to reduce energy use plus save energy and money during this time.

• Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

• Turn off unnecessary lights.

• Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.

• Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

• Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

• Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 p.m., after the hottest part of the day.

• Minimize electricity use, between the hours of noon-6 p.m.

• Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

AES Ohio is taking the necessary steps to assure a reliable network under high load conditions.