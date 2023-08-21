Police log

MONDAY

-6:35 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-5:47 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-5:06 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

SUNDAY

-9:34 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of West North Street.

-9:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:23 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Ronan Street.

-6:36 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:37 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-3:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:05 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-2:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

-1:47 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue.

-12:25 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:54 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Park Street.

-6:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-4:53 a.m.: summons. Benny Joe Liggett, 53, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for unnecessary noise.

SATURDAY

-10:26 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-7:58 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-6:06 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-6:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Campbell Road and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-5:41 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-4:54 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of Fulton Street.

-1:42 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue.

-8:57 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Holly Place.

-12:02 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

FRIDAY

-11:12 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 300 block of Thompson Street.

-10:56 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Lane Street.

-8:25 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 800 block of St. Mary’s Avenue.

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:35 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:01 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of St. Marys Avenue and West Russell Road.

-10:39 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:31 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Russell Road.

-10:25 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:23 a.m.: crime in progress. Scott David Travis, 59, of Sidney, was arrested for having weapons while under disability.

-5:54 a.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-1:05 a.m.: summons. Shailyn Mekay Gibson, 35, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

Crashes

Justin Barger, 35, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 18 at 5:01 p.m.

Barger was pulling out of a parking lot onto West Russell Road in front of Marilyn Lee Spicer, 88, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on West Russell Road, causing a collision. Barger’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• John R. Edwards, 20, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle collision on Aug. 18 at 10:31 a.m.

Edwards was backing into a driveway when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Viet Le, of Sidney.

• Kayala L. Atkinson, 27, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 17 at 4:54 p.m.

Scott A. Litz, 42, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when Atkinson backed out of a parking spot and struck him.

• Kristin L. Gilliam, 37, of Tipp City, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m.

Shannon M. Vestal, 46, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by Gilliam.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 5:06 p.m.

Tareena Kalleen Clark-Bladen, 37, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and was struck by Aiden A. Ike, 19, of Sidney, while he was pulling out of a parking lot.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-12:31 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-6:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-8:15 p.m.: fuel spill. Crews responded to one call.

-3 a.m. to 7:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-3:54 a.m. to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-7:29 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-7 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:05 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-10:20 a.m. to 6:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell