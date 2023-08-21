Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-7:39 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Newport Road and state Route 47 in Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY

-9:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wierwille Road.

-9:12 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the area of state Route 29 and Johnston Road.

-6:11 p.m.: prowlers. Personnel responded to prowlers in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-4:55 p.m.: counterfeiting. Deputies responded to bad checks in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-2:06 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 300 block of County Road 25A in Piqua.

-8:09 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-10:17 p.m.: crash. Deputies and fire personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of County Road 34.

-9:41 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 900 block of Lindsey Road.

-9:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the area of West Russell Road and North Kuther Road.

-11:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 200 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-10:49 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Lindsey Road and Millcreek Road.

THURSDAY

-10:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of Smith Road in Houston.

-6:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 17000 block of Mason Road.

-5:32 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 600 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:58 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the area of Schlater Road and state Route 66.

-11:18 a.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-10:22 a.m.: crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of East Pike Street and North Linden Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after the Jackson Center Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 18 at 10:22 a.m.

Raymond P. Regula, 87, of Jackson Center, was traveling southbound on North Linden Street approaching the intersection of East Pike Street and Isaac Alan Rindler, 33, of St. Henry, was traveling westbound on East Pike Street approaching the intersection. Rindler stopped in traffic before the intersection. Regula began to turn left onto East Pike Street and turned too short, striking Rindler. Regula then left the scene.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:30 to 12:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-3 a.m. to 7:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:13 to 10:26 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-4:34 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-7:31 a.m. to 5:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

–3:33 to 8 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-6:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell