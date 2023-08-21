SIDNEY — The next LiveSTRONG at the YMCA class at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will run from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16. This class meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Spirit, Mind, and Body Room. The free program is open to anyone that has or had cancer and is designed to help cancer survivors regain their health. YMCA membership is not required.

Participants work with Y staff trained in supportive cancer care to safely achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength; increasing flexibility and endurance; and improving confidence and self-esteem. By focusing on the whole person and not the disease, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is helping people move beyond cancer in spirit, mind and body.

A complimentary YMCA membership is also given to participants and their family for the duration of the program thanks to the generosity of the local community and mission partners.

For more information or to sign up for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA program, contact Suann Kleinhans, Wellness director, at 937-492-9134, x213 or email [email protected].