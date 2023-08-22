By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Cazadores Mexican Restaurant is expanding their seating options to include an outdoor patio with 11 new tables, seating 44 additional customers.

Owner Fernando Iniguez realized when the restaurant was full, customers were unhappy because everything was taking too long. He said, “It is personal what people feel about the restaurant. This is a reflection of me.”

Iniguez decided to fix the problems and began with making the kitchen larger and more efficient. While this change is not visible to the customers, the impact will be. Iniguez said, “The kitchen was up to code, but we got to a point where the building was old and just needed to be fixed. We have our own private inspectors come do health inspections. They are more strict than the health department. I do that because I want us to always be better.”

As Iniguez and his wife Tracy Bennett started the process to add patio seating, the city told them they would need to expand their restrooms. It took longer to finish the restrooms than expected, but now they are ready. They are now larger, cleaner looking, and ADA compliant for wheelchair access.

Iniguez grew up in Mexico with his mom cooking every day. Many of his family came to the US in the 1980s and opened restaurants. Iniguez learned to cook at his mom’s side as a child, and then later while working in Mexican restaurants. He took over Cazadores Mexican Restaurant in 2018 when his uncle decided to retire.

Iniguez said, “This restaurant is a reflection of me and I would like people to notice that we work hard. We put in effort every day. We don’t have the power to show them what other companies sell which is the fake idea of Mexican food. We can’t show that we cut our vegetables by hand or that we do everything in-house. But we make everything here fresh.”

Cazadores Mexican Restaurant is located at 2200 W. Michigan St. in Sidney. Their hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.