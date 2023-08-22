Celebrating streams

Education and Outreach Coordinator at Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District Amanda Hurley, left, of New Bremen, uses a seine net, with help from William Berning, 4, of Anna, to capture water bugs, fish and crayfish in Tawawa Creek. Hurley was holding a “Celebration of Streams” event jointly with Shelby County Libraries at Tawawa Park on Tuesday, Aug. 22. William is the son of Maria and Alex Berning.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
74.8°F
79.1°
71.5°
52 %
2.2mph
92 %
Tue
78°
Wed
85°
Thu
90°
Fri
86°
Sat
80°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365