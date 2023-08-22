Celebrating streams

Education and Outreach Coordinator at Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District Amanda Hurley, left, of New Bremen, uses a seine net, with help from William Berning, 4, of Anna, to capture water bugs, fish and crayfish in Tawawa Creek. Hurley was holding a “Celebration of Streams” event jointly with Shelby County Libraries at Tawawa Park on Tuesday, Aug. 22. William is the son of Maria and Alex Berning.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News