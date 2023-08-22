Copeland United Way Committee Chair Linda Strauss, left, of DeGraff, raises the United Way Flag at Copeland as United Way representative John Frantz, of Sidney, watches at Copeland on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Copeland United Way Committee Chair Linda Strauss, left, of DeGraff, raises the United Way Flag at Copeland as United Way representative John Frantz, of Sidney, watches at Copeland on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR