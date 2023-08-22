Huber joins Grand Lake Health System team

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has welcomed Krista Huber, PA-C, as their newest member. With an impressive background in trauma and general surgery, Huber brings years of valuable experience to the practice, enhancing the healthcare services provided to the residents in the Grand Lake Region.

Huber’s educational journey began at Tri-Star in the Med Prep program, where she reinforced her desire to pursue medicine by shadowing providers already established within the Grand Lake Health System. She went on to begin her pursuit at the University of Cincinnati, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a minor in Psychology in 2018. Driven by her passion for patient care, she furthered her studies at Kettering College, completing her Master of Physician Assistant Studies in 2020. For the past three years, Huber has been making a difference in patients’ lives while working in trauma and general surgery at Lima Memorial.

“I find great fulfillment in following a patient from the ‘beginning’ to the ‘end’ of their care journey,” shares Huber. “Being able to provide them care during their most vulnerable moments, assist them in identifying the issue, providing a treatment plan, and conducting follow-ups until they are comfortable is what truly drives my passion for medicine. There’s nothing more rewarding than helping someone feel more like themselves.”

A welcome addition to the Auglaize and Mercer general surgery team, working with Dr. Lance Bryant, Huber is dedicated to strengthening the Grand Lake Health System’s commitment to exceptional patient care and community well-being.

Serving the Grand Lake Region, patients can expect compassionate and personalized attention from Huber, driven by her genuine passion for improving the lives of those she serves. Same-day appointments with ease of scheduling are offered by call 419-394-9595 for more information.