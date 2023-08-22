Kiwanis plan 70th Chicken Bar-B-Que

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its 70th annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que on Monday Sept. 4, 2023. Serving time has changed from previous years. This year we will serve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out and will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Ticket prices are the same as last year at $10. Included in the purchase price is a half chicken, potato chips, applesauce and a roll & butter.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Bunny’s Pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s, Best One Tire, Sidney Tire, the Sidney Daily News and Mutual Federal.

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney would also like to thank our many sponsors, all of which are listed on the barbecue tickets.

Proceeds from chicken barbecue help fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include college scholarships to local high school seniors, Cribs for Kids Project, establishment of the Kiwanis-Rotary All-inclusive playground at Tawawa Park, Key Club sponsorship at Sidney High School, Builders Club sponsorship at the Sidney Middle School, sponsorship of the Shelby County Aktion Club, Key Leader, HOBY, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Adopt-A-Highway, Sidney’s Adopt-A-Park, support of local food pantries, the Imagination Library, the Little Free Library, the Teen of the Month and the Outstanding Teen of the Year. The Sidney Kiwanis awarded over $13,000 in scholarships this past year.

“Please support your local Kiwanis Club and help us in our mission of helping the children of Sidney and Shelby County. Bring a canned food item if you are able. Enjoy the Labor Day holiday and let us do the cooking for you!” said President Carol Pierce.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meet at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. This club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact John Coffield ([email protected]), any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship. More information can be obtained on Facebook at Sidney Kiwanis. #Kids Need Kiwanis.