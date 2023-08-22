125 years

August 22, 1898

The prospects for a most successful race meeting given by the Sidney Driving Club at the fairgrounds Sept. 14-16 are very bright. It is expected the track record will be lowered as several fast horses will be here.

——-

The contract for building the town reservoir at Botkins was let to Richard Howell for $299.50. The reservoir is to be completed by the first of October.

100 years

August 22, 1923

A business deal of interest, especially to women of the city, was concluded this week when Mrs. Charles Woolley sold the Lantz Millinery on Main Avenue to Miss Nan Taylor. Miss Taylor has been associated with the store as a trimmer and buyer.

——-

A real estate deal was consummated this morning by which the three-story Stanley Bryan business block on Ohio Avenue passes from the ownership of Mr. Bryan to Mr. Carl Berger. Mr. Bryan will retain the Court Street property, which adjoins the other at the rear.

75 years

August 22, 1948

Reinhard Wobus, of Sidney, is the new chef de gare of Shelby County’s 40 and 8 Club, named to that post when new officers were elected last evening. Norbert Poeppelman, Fort Loramie, was elected chef de train; Howard R. Griffith, Sidney, sous chef de train, and Louis H. Werst, Sidney, commissaire intendant.

——-

The state of Ohio will spend approximately $4,000 to clean excess sand and mud from the bottom of the feeder canal in Sidney. The project has become necessary because the storm sewer has become blocked to the extent that drainage from the business district of the city is impaired.

50 years

August 22, 1973

Miss Janyce Egbert, formerly of Anna, has been chosen Miss Grand American of the Amateur Trapshooting Association at Vandalia. In July she was crowned the city’s Miss Fourth of July.

——-

Residents of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home have 22 new friends as the Local Dorothy Love Home Auxiliary has been formed. Members will serve as visitors, shopping companions and transportation hostesses to aid in the activity program at the home.

25 years

August 22, 1998

PIQUA – The Sears, Roebuck and Co. store will move from the Piqua East Mall to a new store to be constructed at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua. Approximately 30 new Sears jobs will be created by the store, which is expected to employ a total of 130 management and sales associates.

——-

The congregation of Northtowne Church of God Sunday will be celebrating the church’s 70th anniversary in Sidney. Mayor Tom Miller will be in attendance to present a proclamation on behalf of the Sidney City Council to the newly-elected pastor, Rev. Kenny Ellis. Also in attendance will be Rev. Merle Laws, who until recently pastored the church for 27 years.

