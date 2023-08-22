SIDNEY — As the month of August comes to a close, students in Sidney City Schools are preparing to go back to school.

Whittier Early Childhood Center will open their doors on Aug. 28-29 with a staggered start for their students. Children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade attending Emerson, Longfellow, Northwood will have a staggered start for their year with classes beginning Aug. 30-Sept. 1. All students will attend school on Sept. 5.

The first day of school for students in fifth through 12th grade attending Sidney Middle School and Sidney High School will be Aug. 30.

Open houses are planned prior to the first day of school. On Aug. 23 open houses for Whittier Early Childhood Center and SMS grades 5 and 7, will be held from 4-6 p.m.; and for the Latchkey program from 5-7 p.m. On Aug. 24, open houses are planned at Northwood Intermediate and SMS Grades for grades 6 and 8 from 4-6P M

Aug 28 – Emerson & Longfellow Primary, 4-6PM; SHS Grade 9, 5-6; SHS Grades 10-12, 6-7 p.m. Anyone who cannot make open house due to sports schedules or other reasons should contact the school to make arrangements as necessary.

New classes/programs

Sidney High School has expanded its College Credit Plus offerings on campus. By adding Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Human Geography (World Geography), General Statistics, and Quantitative Reasoning, Sidney High School is able to offer 24 CCP courses, allowing students to stay on campus to work towards earning both their high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

After a pilot year with two teachers on special assignments focusing on literacy and math intervention, the Board of Education approved the expansion of the program with federal grant money. Emerson, Longfellow, and Northwood now have two teachers each on special assignment in these areas for the purpose of coaching teachers and providing additional instructional and intervention support in the classroom.

Facility updates

Longfellow Primary School upgraded all of the flooring in the school, removing the carpet and replacing it with LVP flooring. Flooring replacements will continue to happen over the next few years at various buildings.

Phase III of brick tuckpointing and maintenance was done at SHS. Roof replacements took place based on the maintenance schedule.

The high school gym floor and bleachers were replaced, completing the gym renovations. Last year, digital scoreboards were installed. The back parking lot of the SMS was repaved. Air conditioning has been installed in elementary buildings

A handicapped bathroom was added at SHS. Two bathrooms were reinstalled for Emerson’s kindergarten classes.

Whittier Early Childhood Center still has openings for afternoon preschool. The afternoon session runs from 1 -3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Many families have begun the process of registering but have not finished. Parents must finish the second part of the registration and attend the screening to be enrolled. Another screening date has been added for Friday, Aug, 25. For more information about the enrollment process for preschool, contact the school at 937-497-2275.