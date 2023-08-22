Shaffer indicted by Shelby County grand jury

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for strangulation and domstic violence among other charges, on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Kayla R. Shaffer, 37, at large, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking, striking, kicking, biting and choking victim an adult female line-in family member,

Thomas E. Fredericks, 60, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a third degree felony, for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs after a previous conviction of driving under influence in Montgomery County, and driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for driving while under suspension.

Brian J. Wood, 60, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for forging a hospital discharge approval/request form in order to avoid appearance at a court hearing, thereby defrauding the Sidney Municipal Court.

Dakota J. Balo, 25, at large, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony, for possession and disposal of an i-phone 14 pro max with a value between $1,000 and $7,500 with the knowledge that it was stolen.

Mitchell R. Hudson Jr., 41, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for possession of a 2011 Chevrolet HHR he had reasonable cause to believe was stolen. Grand jurors further specified a Taurus revolver Hudson possessed while committing the offense is subject to forfeiture.

Davie J. Rodriguez, 30, of Sidney, was indicted on four counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, and four counts of criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor, for stealing debit and credit cards and shattering driver and passenger windows of vehicles.

Julie A. Jenkins, 43, currently at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a status conference in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court after being released on her own recognizance.

Hayden M. Quinter, 18, of Russia, was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a Shelby County deputy.

Rayshawn M. Johnson, aka Ray Shawn Johnson and Shawn Johnson, 41, at large, was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana, cocaine, Alprazolam after a previous conviction of a drug abuse offense, and a digital scale, spoon, and baggies used for storing, transporting and abusing drugs. The grand jurors further specify that $85 in cash was derived from the proceeds of the felony drug abuse offense.

Destiny S. Ostermyer, 26, at large, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, two counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for fentanyl, methamphetamine, a container and baggie for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine, selling a counterfeit controlled substance, and selling or offering to sell fentanyl.

Catie J. Donson, 27, at large, was indicted on one count of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling a counterfeit controlled substance in the vicinity of a school, and for selling fentanyl, a schedule II substance.

Michelle R. Dubose, 33, at large, was indicted on six counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for selling or offering to sell Fentanyl, Tramadol and heroin, and selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school.

Zachary A. Harris, 26, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine which exceeds the bulk amount of three grams but is less than five times the bulk amount.

Devontae M. Weatherspoon, 24, at large, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell a substance containing cocaine, and offering to sell a substance containing cocaine in the vicinity of a school.

Jeremy S. Stanley, 44, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine and for knowing or offering to sell Fentanyl.

Hiram E. Roberts II, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on four counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell marijuana and hashish – both solid and liquid – in the vicinity of a school zone, and for selling or offering to sell hashish liquid in an amount exceeding two grams but less than 10 grams in the vicinity of a school zone.

Joshua A. Baker, 30, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in an amount exceeding three grams but less than five times the bulk amount in the vicinity of a school zone, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in an amount exceeding three grams but less than five times the bulk amount.

Lavette A. Petty, aka Lavette A. Smith, 42, at large, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possessing a substance containing cocaine and a glass pipe.

Chris E. Lovett, 46, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine, a glass container, pipes and a digital scale.

Dominic S. Durr, 41, at large, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell a substance containing cocaine.

Terry R. Kilfian, III, 32, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for preparing to sell or resell marijuana and between 10 and 50 grams of hashish.