SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Bruno Vitar Diaz, 52, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged with no operator license, driving in marked lanes, and contempt, $182 fine.
Tyler Gene Emans, 21, of Troy, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Rana Dilawar, 27, of Woodbridge, Ontario, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Shannon Nicole Albrektson, 36, of Dayton, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $157 fine.
Juana Cruz, 53, of Kent City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William E. Kostic, 49, of Englewood, was charged with speeding and tinted windows/restrictions – dismissed, $255 fine.
Leo William Vanderhoff, 52, of Manitou Beach, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brian L. Wingfield, 49, of Huntville, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Michael Joseph Wolf, 20, of Carmel, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wilson Yee, 32, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Khalid Barghash Dhay, 60, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Daniel R. Keith, 39, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David E. Legrant, 60, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Brian J. Wood, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.
Ashlynn M. Burton, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jesse C. Aldstadt, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric James Curtis, 35, of Sylvania, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $155 fine.
Michael Waters, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $111 fine.
Michael Timothy Roach, 18, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wilbur H. Reis, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Brittany Ann Pence, 30, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension, $105 fine.
Richard M. Bevins, 32, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $231 fine.
Brittany N. Miller, 31, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control and seat belt violation – driver, $160 fine.
Jeffery A. Schnippel, 40, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Sukhdev Signh Dhillon, 53, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Madison A. Gendreau, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cody Matthew Schaffer, 28, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Eregon Antwon Wilson, 20, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan L. Williams, 65, of Mableton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jared E. Phillips, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Michael E. Wick, 54, of Piqua, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Malaina Sue Louise Rorick, 18, of New Haven, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel J. Follin, 51, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Yolonda Renea Gayton, 58, of Commerce Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stephen J. Germana, 46, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Isiaha D. Johnson, 24, of Ionia, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rayvon James Sawyer, 21, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adam L. Ott, 48, of Pemberton, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Chance E. Bible, 23, of Lima, was charged with right of way when turning left, $130 fine.
Anthony W. Drake, 57, of Columbus, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Timothy James Beard, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Sean Patrick Ddechert, 31, of South Rockwood, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sterling Lee Freeman, 61, of Shelby, North Carolina, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Sydney Veronica Nash, 21, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Barbara Ann McCaslin, 54, of Riverview, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lisa S. Ferguson, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steve Michael Reed, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Angela Ann Platfoot, 73, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deborah J. Baker, 61, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jill M. Miller, 48, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Duane D. Schnelle, 65, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Melvin Sierra Hernandez, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reckless operation, $261 fine.
Michele A. Napier, 55, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone