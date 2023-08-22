SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Bruno Vitar Diaz, 52, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged with no operator license, driving in marked lanes, and contempt, $182 fine.

Tyler Gene Emans, 21, of Troy, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Rana Dilawar, 27, of Woodbridge, Ontario, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Shannon Nicole Albrektson, 36, of Dayton, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $157 fine.

Juana Cruz, 53, of Kent City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William E. Kostic, 49, of Englewood, was charged with speeding and tinted windows/restrictions – dismissed, $255 fine.

Leo William Vanderhoff, 52, of Manitou Beach, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian L. Wingfield, 49, of Huntville, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Michael Joseph Wolf, 20, of Carmel, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wilson Yee, 32, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khalid Barghash Dhay, 60, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Daniel R. Keith, 39, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David E. Legrant, 60, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Brian J. Wood, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Ashlynn M. Burton, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jesse C. Aldstadt, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric James Curtis, 35, of Sylvania, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $155 fine.

Michael Waters, 42, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $111 fine.

Michael Timothy Roach, 18, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wilbur H. Reis, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Brittany Ann Pence, 30, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension, $105 fine.

Richard M. Bevins, 32, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $231 fine.

Brittany N. Miller, 31, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control and seat belt violation – driver, $160 fine.

Jeffery A. Schnippel, 40, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Sukhdev Signh Dhillon, 53, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Madison A. Gendreau, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody Matthew Schaffer, 28, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Eregon Antwon Wilson, 20, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan L. Williams, 65, of Mableton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared E. Phillips, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Michael E. Wick, 54, of Piqua, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Malaina Sue Louise Rorick, 18, of New Haven, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel J. Follin, 51, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Yolonda Renea Gayton, 58, of Commerce Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen J. Germana, 46, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isiaha D. Johnson, 24, of Ionia, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rayvon James Sawyer, 21, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam L. Ott, 48, of Pemberton, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Chance E. Bible, 23, of Lima, was charged with right of way when turning left, $130 fine.

Anthony W. Drake, 57, of Columbus, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Timothy James Beard, 25, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Sean Patrick Ddechert, 31, of South Rockwood, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sterling Lee Freeman, 61, of Shelby, North Carolina, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Sydney Veronica Nash, 21, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Barbara Ann McCaslin, 54, of Riverview, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa S. Ferguson, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steve Michael Reed, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Angela Ann Platfoot, 73, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah J. Baker, 61, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jill M. Miller, 48, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Duane D. Schnelle, 65, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Melvin Sierra Hernandez, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reckless operation, $261 fine.

Michele A. Napier, 55, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone