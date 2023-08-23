Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:40 a.m.: warrant. John Adam McKenzie, 32, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-11:08 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

-9:43 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

-9:07 p.m.: warrant. William Keith Blankenship, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:59 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-7:15 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of West Russell Road.

-6:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-5:35 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:07 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-4:32 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-3:39 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report.

-3 p.m.: crime in progress. Todd Anthony Steele, 28, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Crown Point Court.

-12:25 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-11 a.m.: warrant. Amber Lynn Nelson, 38, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:30 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Franklin Avenue and West Court Street.

-8:09 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-2:11 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Jefferson Street and East Avenue.

-1:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-12:02 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue.

Crashes

John E. Knasel, 84, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 22 at 12:25 p.m.

Charles D. Reid, 71, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic on North Street near the intersection of Main Avenue. Knasel was backing out of a parking space on North Street and backed into Reid.

• Louis S. Bartlett, 50, of Sidney, was cited with operation at a stop and yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Bartlett was traveling northbound on Franklin Avenue. Ryan A. Hughes, 35, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Court Street. Bartlett pulled out in front of Hughes, causing Hughes to strike him.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell