125 years

August 23, 1898

James Ovenden, proprietor of the Wagner House Saloon, has just completed a contrivance and attached it by a band to his revolving fan, which is in full operation over his bar and launch counter, that strikes terror to the heart of the most pestiferous fly, and keeps it at a respectful distance.

——-

A great game of ball will be played Monday afternoon at the ball grounds between the fat men and the lean men of this city. Both teams have been practicing of late and the game should be worth going miles to see. Immediately after the game there will be a foot race between “Fat” Marshall and Fred Conner. The race will be four times around the bases.

100 years

August 23, 1923

Final preparations are being perfected by committees in charge of arrangements for the biggest celebration that Shelby County has ever witnessed in the 81st Annual Homecoming Celebration at Port Jefferson on Labor Day. The village was incorporated in 1842.

——-

John Pfeil, one of Sidney’s best known citizens, celebrated his 80th birthday anniversary today. Mr. Pfeil has spent 61 years in this city, coming here at the age of 19 from Hessen, Germany. A tailor by trade, he later got into the cigar manufacturing business.

75 years

August 23, 1948

Climaxing some 12 years of steady growth in Sidney, the Neat Cleaners will open their new Sidney plant Saturday at 119 South West Avenue in the building formerly occupied by the McClain Brothers garage.

——-

Latest of the letters to come from overseas as word of the Shelby County “Neighbors In Action” has spread was received today by Sheriff Truman Pitts from a young German woman. The woman even enclosed food stamps from the French occupied area to aid the sheriff in purchasing the food.

50 years

August 23, 1973

PIQUA – Edison State, Ohio’s first general and technical college, has a president. Dr. James E. Seitz, 46, of Pennsylvania, organizer of two community colleges, was elected to the $25,000 per year post last night at a meeting of the college’s board of trustees.

25 years

August 23, 1998

JACKSON CENTER – Two faces familiar to Jackson Center residents have joined Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association. S. Todd Lotz will be the assistant vice president and branch manager of the new Jackson Center branch, which is expected to open in October. S. Beth Morris will join Peoples on Aug.24 and serve as an assistant branch manager.

——-

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The man the United States accuses of directing embassy bombings in Africa that killed 257 people survived U.S. attacks on two of his bases Thursday, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.