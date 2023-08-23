Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 13-19

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one fewer call than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the three calls, one was a cancellation en route. One other patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol were on the scene of one of the calls, while Shelby County deputies were on the scene of two calls. Russia Fire first responders were dispatched on the cancellation call. One patient was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.