Russia senior hitter Roni Poling spikes as New Bremen’s Ava Trentman, left, and Mia Hirschfeld go up to block during a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Poling is one of two returning starters for the Raiders. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Emma Muhlenkamp tries to block a spike from New Bremen’s Mia Hirschfeld during a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Amelia Dammeyer spikes as Russia’s Roni Poling, left, and Samantha Bell try to block during a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen junior setter Melina Schrader spikes as Russia senior hitter Carley Scott goes up to block during a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Schrader is one of two returning Div. IV first team all-Ohio players for the Cardinals. Scott is one of two returning starters for the Raiders. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Volleyball: Expectations high for young Russia squad Volleyball: Expectations high for young Russia squad Russia freshman Ava Gibson bumps during a nonconference game against New Bremen on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. The Raiders had many newcomers this year, including four freshmen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RUSSIA — Though almost all of Russia’s volleyball players from last season graduated, the team is looking for another strong season.

The program has been among the best in Southwest Ohio for the last six years, and the success extends from varsity through middle school. Though the squad has many newcomers, the Raiders have high expectations. A 3-0 loss to defending Division IV state champion New Bremen on Tuesday didn’t dampen those expectations.

Russia (1-1) has won Div. IV district titles each of the last six years. Two returning starters from last season’s 21-6 campaign are helping the newcomers learn.

“They’re learning quickly,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins, who is in his eighth season, said. “They’re getting better every day. That’s what the whole goal is right now. Get better and hope you’re ready for a tournament run.”

Senior outside hitter Carley Scott and senior middle hitter Roni Poling are the team’s two returnees. Scott ranked second on the squad in kills (206) and digs (218) last year while Poling ranked fourth in kills (132) and second in blocks (42).

Watkins said both are helping lead the team, as well as senior setter Emma Dapore and senior right side hitter Samantha Bell.

“They (Scott and Poling) are getting a lot of sets, and Emma Dapore and Sam Bell are contributing in their own way,” Watkins said. “This senior class is great leaders, and they’re a fun group. I can say this team is having a lot of fun right now. That’s going to pay off down the road.”

Two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen are also on the varsity roster. Among the newcomers is sophomore libero Kourtney Phlipot, who Watkins said is helping to lead a transition to a rover defense.

“We’re running a little different defense this year. It’s something she’s not necessarily as comfortable with, and she’s working her butt off, asking for extra reps, getting feedback constantly,” Watkins said.

Russia struggled early and lost the first set 25-11 on Tuesday. New Bremen, which won its third D-IV title in six years last season, took a big early lead in the second game. But Russia battled back and lost 25-22, then had a big early lead in the third game before the Cardinals took over and won 25-19.

New Bremen (1-0) has six returning starters from last season, including two first team all-state selections in senior hitter Olivia Heitkamp (Toledo commit) and junior setter Melina Schrader.

“That’s what I focused on in the locker room; we’re competing with probably the top team in the state,” Watkins said. “You take away that first set and get some of those jitters out from some of those younger girls, the girls who lack the experience, and we’re competitive.

“For being Aug. 22 with the team I’ve got, I’ll take competitive right now. We’re going to get back in the gym, we’re going to work hard, and we’re going to get better.”

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.