HOUSTON — Supplemental contracts were approved for staff members during the Aug. 21 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District’s Board of Education.

Given contracts were Andrea Wintrow, student supervisor; Trevor Barhorst, student supervisor: Sandy Heitkamp, student supervisor; Dana Anthony student supervisor; Peggy Roeth, student supervisor; Zach Barlage, College Credit Plus teacher; Deanna Chappie, College Credit Plus teacher; Cara Kellersmith, College Credit Plus teacher; Tina Mertz, College Credit Plus teacher; Andrea Wintrow, College Credit Plus teacher; Jill York, College Credit Plus teacher; Glenn Brown, College Credit Plus teacher; Donna Long, Title I coordinator; Samantha Stephens, mentor; Peggy Roeth, breakfast cashier; Glenn Brown, promotions/communications; Glenn Brown, weight room supervisor; Scott Bayless, weight room supervisor; Zach Barlage weight room supervisor; and Carie New, internal substitute.

The board also hired Janelle Hillard as a registered behavior technician and Belinda Hoelscher as a MH transportation bus aide.

In other business, the board approved:

• Petty cash and change funds

• Classified and certified substitutes

• OSBA delegates

• Bus routes

• EPC vendors

• Resource officer

• Career Tech Education options for eighth-grade students only

• In-lieu-of transportation for Piqua Catholic and Piqua Christian Schools

• Memorandum of Understanding with Sidney City Schools for Title I services

• Letter of Engagement with Rea & Associates for Medicaid audit services

• An early graduate

• Maternity leave for teacher Abby Pleiman

• Service level agreement with the Western Ohio Computer Organization

House Bill 99 allowed Ohio school districts to develop an armed response team, which mandates a minimum number of training hours for these individuals. For the 2023-24 school year, Hardin-Houston School has implemented an armed response team to protect all students and staff.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.