Car fire

Fletcher firefighters look over a customized Chevrolet pickup truck that reportedly caught fire in a garage on the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 24. The fire was quickly put out. Also responding were the Adams TWP. Rosewood Fire Department, and the Port Jefferson Community Fire Company.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

