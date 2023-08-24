WAPAKONETA — Many of Auglaize County’s historical societies and museums will continue the 4th Sunday Open Houses for Auglaize County’s Anniversary Year of 2023, with numerous sites open for tours every 4th Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., through October. The next 4th Sunday is this weekend, on Aug. 27.

Because of the county’s 175th birthday, the anniversary committee will offer a passport program, with prizes awarded at the end of October. Prizes include three gift baskets, whose value is more than $150, with Chamber of Commerce and restaurant gift certificates, books, local merchandise, and more.

Passports are available at participating local museums. Local residents and visitors are invited to pick up a passport (limit two per immediate family) at the first site at which they stop. They are then invited to visit at least five museums/sites through Oct. 22, getting their passport signed at each location. Then they are also asked to take a selfie at two of the county’s many historical markers-Ohio Historical markers, National Register markers, or local historical markers-sending those images to [email protected] (with their name). Passports must be dropped off and selfies submitted by June 25. Nearly 100 passports have already been distributed to local residents and visitors.

Those who visit five museums and take two selfies at markers from now through Oct. 22 will then have their names placed in a drawing for one of the three gift baskets. The baskets will contain 175th commemorative coins, books, games, gift cards and certificates to local restaurants and shops, etc. Organizers note that, with three more months left of the Passport Program for the 175th, folks have plenty of time to visit five sites and enter the competition.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• ACHS’ Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• Minster Historical Society Museum, 112 W. Fourth St., Minster (1-3 p.m.);

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen (1-3 p.m.); and,

• NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen (1-3 p.m.);

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and,

• Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street (State Route 67), Uniopolis.

”We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history during our anniversary year. We especially appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike.,” said Rachel Barber, Historical Society administrator.

For more information about the 175th Passport Program, please contact [email protected] or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.