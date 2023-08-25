SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections certified petitions for candidates of elected positions in Shelby County to appear on the ballot for the November general election at a meeting on Aug. 21.

According to Shelby County Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan, “I am not sure we have all of the information from other surrounding counties and/or the state so please note, these are subject to change.”

The candidates and the offices they will run for are as follows:

City of Sidney Council At Large – three open seats, term beginning Dec. 1, 2023

• Mike Barhorst

• Benjamin B. Breinich

• Cory Huelskamp

• Steve Klingler

• Jennifer L. Vanmatre

Clinton Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Todd C. Ratermann

• David Wood

Clinton Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Sally Wood

Cynthian Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Vernon J. Ahrns

• Thomas S. Laux

Cynthian Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Jennifer L. Frilling

Dinsmore Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Keith Elsass

• Adam King

• Doug Schmerge

Franklin Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Joseph Estes

• Roger Schulze

Franklin Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Alexander Berner

• Jessica M. Estes

• Ronald F. Thurber

Green Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Kyle T. Andrews

Green Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Mack A. Knupp

Jackson Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Andrew W. Weaver

Jackson Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Georgia L. Gaier

• April A. Platfoot

Loramie Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Dale M. Goubeaux

• Frank J. Grillot

Loramie Township Fiscal Officer– one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Bonnie Paulus

Mclean Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Craig A. Bergman

Mclean Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Lori A. Bornhorst

Orange Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Rebecca S. John

• Kevin S. Martin

Orange Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Eric Voress

Perry Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Jay E. Kinninger

• Thomas Thornton

• Clayton Vondenhuevel

Perry Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Sally Keener

Salem Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Daniel A. Knoop

Salem Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Kelly M. Cook

• Beverly Gehle

Turtle Creek Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Dustin Cole

Turtle Creek Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Melissa A. Bowers

• Kimberly J. Eilerman

Van Buren Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Alan Luthman

Van Buren Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• James E. Cain

• Kelly Schmitmeyer

Washington Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Wyatt Mohler

• Randy Schwable

Washington Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Jeffery W. Roeth

Anna Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Cindy A. Naseman

Anna Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Ken Aselage

• Kristin Johnson

Botkins Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Steven L. Woodruff

Botkins Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Jacob Roberts

Fort Loramie Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Randal J. Ahlers

Fort Loramie Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Chris Boeke

• Matt Hoying

Jackson Center Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Jesse C. Fark

Jackson Center Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• James D. Devine

• Wayne Allen York

Kettlersville Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Eric S. Kaminsky

Lockington Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Tracy M. Johnson

• Shannon E. Petitjean

Lockington Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• James E. Bryant

• Paula Johnson

Port Jefferson Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Stephen R. Butterfield

Russia Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Jake Borchers

Anna Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Michelle Brunson

Botkins Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Christopher Monnin

Fairlawn Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Sarah Huelskamp

Fort Loramie Local School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Lynn Deloye

• Lisa Ruhenkamp

• Vernon F. Siegel Jr.

Hardin Houston Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Brian Helman

• Jason Shaffer

Jackson Center Local School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Kristen S. Davis

• Matt Kohler

• Brad Wren

New Knoxville Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Brittany K. Clark

Russia Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Douglas Hoying

• Jeffery J. Prenger

Sidney City School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Laurie Kimmel

• Nicole New

• Lenora Randolph

• Stephanie A. Wilson

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 1) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Ryan E. Woolley

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 2) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Randy Sailor (write-in)

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 3) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Eric Ditmer

The offices that had no candidates filed are the following:

• 84th District Ohio House of Representatives – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 7, 2023

• Dinsmore Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Kettlersville Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Port Jefferson Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Bradford Local School District (overlap from Miami County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Graham Local School District (overlap from Champaign County) – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Minster Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• New Bremen Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Riverside Local Schools (overlap from Logan County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Versailles Exempted Village School District (overlap from Darke County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Auglaize County Educational Service Center – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center – Champaign – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center – Madison – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024