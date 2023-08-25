SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections certified petitions for candidates of elected positions in Shelby County to appear on the ballot for the November general election at a meeting on Aug. 21.
According to Shelby County Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan, “I am not sure we have all of the information from other surrounding counties and/or the state so please note, these are subject to change.”
The candidates and the offices they will run for are as follows:
City of Sidney Council At Large – three open seats, term beginning Dec. 1, 2023
• Mike Barhorst
• Benjamin B. Breinich
• Cory Huelskamp
• Steve Klingler
• Jennifer L. Vanmatre
Clinton Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Todd C. Ratermann
• David Wood
Clinton Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Sally Wood
Cynthian Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Vernon J. Ahrns
• Thomas S. Laux
Cynthian Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Jennifer L. Frilling
Dinsmore Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Keith Elsass
• Adam King
• Doug Schmerge
Franklin Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Joseph Estes
• Roger Schulze
Franklin Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Alexander Berner
• Jessica M. Estes
• Ronald F. Thurber
Green Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Kyle T. Andrews
Green Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Mack A. Knupp
Jackson Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Andrew W. Weaver
Jackson Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Georgia L. Gaier
• April A. Platfoot
Loramie Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Dale M. Goubeaux
• Frank J. Grillot
Loramie Township Fiscal Officer– one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Bonnie Paulus
Mclean Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Craig A. Bergman
Mclean Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Lori A. Bornhorst
Orange Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Rebecca S. John
• Kevin S. Martin
Orange Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Eric Voress
Perry Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Jay E. Kinninger
• Thomas Thornton
• Clayton Vondenhuevel
Perry Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Sally Keener
Salem Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Daniel A. Knoop
Salem Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Kelly M. Cook
• Beverly Gehle
Turtle Creek Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Dustin Cole
Turtle Creek Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Melissa A. Bowers
• Kimberly J. Eilerman
Van Buren Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Alan Luthman
Van Buren Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• James E. Cain
• Kelly Schmitmeyer
Washington Township Trustee – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Wyatt Mohler
• Randy Schwable
Washington Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Jeffery W. Roeth
Anna Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Cindy A. Naseman
Anna Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Ken Aselage
• Kristin Johnson
Botkins Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Steven L. Woodruff
Botkins Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Jacob Roberts
Fort Loramie Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Randal J. Ahlers
Fort Loramie Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Chris Boeke
• Matt Hoying
Jackson Center Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Jesse C. Fark
Jackson Center Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• James D. Devine
• Wayne Allen York
Kettlersville Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Eric S. Kaminsky
Lockington Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Tracy M. Johnson
• Shannon E. Petitjean
Lockington Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• James E. Bryant
• Paula Johnson
Port Jefferson Village Mayor – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Stephen R. Butterfield
Russia Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Jake Borchers
Anna Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Michelle Brunson
Botkins Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Christopher Monnin
Fairlawn Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Sarah Huelskamp
Fort Loramie Local School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Lynn Deloye
• Lisa Ruhenkamp
• Vernon F. Siegel Jr.
Hardin Houston Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Brian Helman
• Jason Shaffer
Jackson Center Local School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Kristen S. Davis
• Matt Kohler
• Brad Wren
New Knoxville Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Brittany K. Clark
Russia Local School District – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Douglas Hoying
• Jeffery J. Prenger
Sidney City School District – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Laurie Kimmel
• Nicole New
• Lenora Randolph
• Stephanie A. Wilson
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 1) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Ryan E. Woolley
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 2) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Randy Sailor (write-in)
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (Subdistrict 3) – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Eric Ditmer
The offices that had no candidates filed are the following:
• 84th District Ohio House of Representatives – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 7, 2023
• Dinsmore Township Fiscal Officer – one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024
• Kettlersville Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Port Jefferson Village Council – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Bradford Local School District (overlap from Miami County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Graham Local School District (overlap from Champaign County) – three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Minster Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• New Bremen Local School District (overlap from Auglaize County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Riverside Local Schools (overlap from Logan County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Versailles Exempted Village School District (overlap from Darke County) – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Auglaize County Educational Service Center – two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center – Champaign – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024
• Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center – Madison – one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024